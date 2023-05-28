Hunter’s Education classes in Salmon and Ashton are filling up.
There is the Hunter Education Certification class in Salmon that starts Tuesday, May 30 at the Jo Wenger Memorial Conference Room.
And there is the Hunter’s Education class on North Fremont Junior/Senior High School that also starts on May 30th.
Offered to students ages nine and older, the courses will provide instruction on firearm handling and safety, hunting law and ethics, and more.
You can register by going to this link on the Idaho Fish & Game website.
