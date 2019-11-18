Hunting season has wrapped up for most across Eastern Idaho and check stations revealed how the season was.
Hunter success rate has gone down from last year for deer, which resulted in less yearlings on the hills along with less deer from the three year old age class.
This was due to not only the harsh winter of 2016-2017, but also a result of last year’s extended winter into spring.
Another reason for the decrease in hunter success rate may have been the unseasonably cool start to fall we had this year.
To no surprise, elk numbers continued to be really good across all areas due to them being more resilient to harsh weather.
Jennifer Jackson, Regional Communications Manager, Idaho Fish and Game said, "We need our hunters to fill out their hunt reports, and they can do that online or they can do that by calling our office but getting that information from them really helps us get that complete picture and understandings of how we need to shape our rules and regulations going forward."
You can find out more information on how to submit hunt reports at www.idfg.idaho.gov.
