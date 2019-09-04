Hurricane Dorian brought catastrophic damage to the Bahamas and you may want to donate, but you should be aware of fake donation sites ran by scammers.
The Better Business Bureau is reminding consumers that usually links you see on social media or receive by email may not be legitimate.
These links could take you to a different website and take your personal information, such as your credit or debit card number.
You should make sure the organization is established and not newly created, and clearly states how they are going to distribute the funds that you want to donate.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager at Better Business Bureau Northwest and Pacific said, "Make sure the links in an email or online are going to a real organization. Research that organization and if it is a private individual, you know take some time to really make sure that individual is going to be able to disburse those funds."
Before you donate to an organization, you can visit Give.org to make sure they are legitimate.
