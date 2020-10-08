"I was thrown away for twenty-sum years and it hurt to have that idea that I could be thrown away like I was nothing," says Christopher Tapp.
At the age of 19, Christopher Tapp was sent to prison for the 1996 rape and murder of Angie Dodge. Last July, Tapp was exonerated by a judge in the seventh judicial district of Idaho Falls, County of Bonneville.
It's a feeling Chris says truly feels amazing.
"It was truly amazing not to have that guilt over my head or have any of the naysayers thinking anything wrong against me."
But according to him and his legal team, the fight is far from over.
"These officers were using coercive interrogation techniques," says Katie McCarthy, an Associate at Neufeld Scheck and Brustin.
She's part of the legal team that helped Chris file a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Idaho falls and seven current and former Idaho Falls police department officers who were involved in Tapp's investigation.
Their hope is to seek justice and accountability for their coordinated campaign to wrongly convict Tapp.
"So for one they were bringing Chris in repeatedly," says McCarthy, "He was subjected to over 60 hours of interrogation which can wear down anyone."
McCarthy added multiple individuals were asked to give DNA samples, Christopher Tapp was one of those individuals.
One of the only people police didn't test was Brian Dripps, the man found to be the real killer in Angie Dodge's death.
"If they had taken a sample from Brian Dripps at the time it would have match I mean we know that to a certainty today," says McCarthy.
With all the time that has passed for Tapp, the 44-year-old says he's glad that people know more now than they did before.
"Now that people know the truth and to have the community and the support of the town and everyone around me is truly amazing. It makes me so happy to have that," says Tapp.
