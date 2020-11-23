The International Association of Fire Fighters is calling on the nation’s governors to make firefighters and emergency responders a high priority when distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine begins.
IAFF President Harold Schaitberger wrote a letter to all the states’ governors asking for their consideration of the issue.
“On behalf of the nation’s 322,000 professional fire fighters and emergency medical personnel, I respectfully request that you include fire fighters and emergency medical responders on the highest priority tier in your state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan,” Schaitberger wrote.
He added that emergency responders should be included in the first wave of a vaccine because they are crucial to maintaining emergency services and also are at higher risk of getting infected.
Schaitberger said more than 30,000 firefighters have been exposed to COVID-19 through work, requiring more than 17,000 personnel to quarantine or isolate. According to Schaitberger, 150 firefighters nationwide have been hospitalized because of the virus and 19 have died so far.
“All this, despite PPE use and rigorous decontamination procedures, makes vaccinating fire fighters and emergency medical personnel all the more urgent,” he wrote.
He added that the virus not only risks the lives of emergency responders but larger communities as a whole because they could potentially spread the virus while on duty, unaware they are infected.
More personnel having to quarantine also places added burdens on local communities and governments, Schaitberger said.
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine have also previously recommended that first responders be included in the first phase of vaccine distribution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.