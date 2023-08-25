Two years after ground was first broken, the ICCU Bengal Alumni Center is now officially open.
"This center is a place where all of our Bengals are now welcomed home, or they can come together and feel appreciated and where their contributions to our community, to our entire society and to their alma mater are celebrated and acknowledged," said ISU President Kevin Satterlee.
The new gathering place on the campus of Idaho State University features an event hall, an atrium, board room, lounge, and courtyard. The center has already hosted education leaders, corporate leaders, and Governor Brad Little.
The day’s events included a ribbon cutting and refreshments as people were able to take a tour of the facility. ISU officials were also on hand to speak about how the center will be utilized.
"We spent a long time in the design to make sure we will have an alumni center that helps shape who we are," said President Satterlee, "that shows who we are, what we stand for, and how we are proud of our past, how we celebrate our present, and that we are confident and hopeful of our future."
Portions of the event center can be rented out for corporate gatherings or weddings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.