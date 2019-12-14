Iconic Hangout for Poky High Students Comes Back to Life

An iconic hangout for Poky High School students over the years has been brought back to life.
Donut Bros. just opened up right across the street from Pocatello High School in the old building known to many locals as ‘Big Gary’s Little Store.’
Co-owner Rueben Barela says he and his brother started selling mini donuts out of an old horse trailer at the farmers market and local events.
Those tiny donuts turned out to be way bigger than they anticipated, so they decided to put up a store front.
Now a new generation of students and Poky High staff can walk right across the street and enjoy mini donuts drizzled in their favorite specialty topping.
“Back in the days when we were in high school or even before our time, a lot of people remember ‘Big Gary’s’ being a local, popular spot where not only the Poky High students came to hang out, but other people around the community and Old Town and stuff,” says Rueben Barela, Co-owner, Donut Bros.
Donut Bros. is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
They also do daily lunch specials.
