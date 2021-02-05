ID Fish & Game big game meeting goes virtual

The Big Game Meeting will be going virtual this year to still give sportsmen the opportunity to have their say.
Idaho Fish and Game will host meetings throughout the month of February for each region to receive input from the public.
The meetings will start with videos regarding the information and new proposals for the following seasons.
But if you cant make the virtual meetings you can submit your input through different ways.
Jennifer Jackson, Regional Communications Manager, tells us about one of the other ways you can submit your comment.
"Also, if the open house doesn't fit with your schedule you also have an opportunity to do a call-in session. Each region will hold a call-in session, hours in this region Southeast Idaho, will be on February 18th from 5 to 7 and the Upper Snake Region that will be on February 23rd from 5 to 7 and this is a chance to call in and speak with our biologists live and again ask questions and provide comment."
You can also provide comment by mail to the state office and through their website here.
