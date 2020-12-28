Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG IN THE SHOSHONE AREA AND ALONG THE SNAKE RIVER WEST OF POCATELLO THIS MORNING... At 201 AM MST, widespread low clouds and areas of freezing fog extended from the Shoshone area east to Pocatello this morning. Locally dense fog was noted near Kinsey Butte and will likely develop along the Snake River corridor through the morning. Individuals traveling along Interstate 86 west of Pocatello should be prepared to slow down for locally dense fog and slick roads. Locations impacted include... American Falls, Shoshone, Neeley, Richfield, Minidoka, Dietrich, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Laidlaw Corrals Airport and Massacre Rocks.