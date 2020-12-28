Monday night at 10:00 o'clock, somebody is going to be $1,000,000 richer.
That's when the winning numbers for the Idaho Raffle will be announced.
Along with the $1,000,000 grand prize, there are also two $10,000 prizes, and 250 prizes of $200. This year's raffle also included 14, $1,000 early bird prizes. One of which was sold in Chubbuck and is still unclaimed.
You can watch the announcement of the numbers at 10:00 p.m. on KPVI. And you can check your numbers on idaholottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.