The Anne Frank Memorial in Boise has been vandalized with pro-Nazi imagery.
According to a post from the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, several signs were "plastered" all over the memorial on Tuesday. Those signs had swastika symbols and read "We are everywhere."
In a Facebook post explaining what happened, the center wrote, "I fear for what is happening to our community."
It later added, "The Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial was built as a physical statement of our shared values. One of those values includes standing up to confront hate."
According to Boise Police, nine signs have already been removed. Police are looking at surveillance footage and investigating the vandalism.
Since the post about the vandalism, other community members have put up several new signs and flowers around the memorial, reading things like "We are everywhere, we choose love" and "I am my sisters keeper."
In a separate post late Wednesday afternoon, the Wassmuth Center thanked the community for its support and ask that people continue to stand up against all forms of hate.
"Thank you to our community. We are so grateful for the calls of support today," the post reads. "While it has been suggested to hold a vigil in the Memorial, we are asking that we stand together to confront hate - BUT NOT physically stand together in the Memorial. Let us each stand up in our homes, neighborhoods, schools and places of work when we hear words that demean or marginalize members of our community. Let us each stand up and be a force of goodness. Let us stand together as a community of compassion and kindness."
