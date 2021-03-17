Basic American Foods is offering vaccines for its employees to keep them safe on the job.
So what impact will this have for Southeastern Idaho and its communities?
Basic American Foods as a company focuses on supplying restaurants with resources. But when the pandemic hit, it affected how the company does business, even locally.
"Many of the restaurants either scaled back or had to close down, so that did impact us," said Chris Cappo at the Basic American Foods plant in Blackfoot.
Cappo, the Blackfoot location's manager, says now that employees have access to the vaccine, this allows them to do their job safer.
He also mentioned the vaccine would not be mandatory to Basic American Food workers but says the importance of it has been emphasized.
"We have focused on education, the science and a big push for communication on the importance of why we need to get vaccinated," said Cappo.
But what effect does a food plant have on Southeast Idaho? Well, a lot.
"We have a local charitable giving program, so we provide philanthropic support to a number of different organizations and schools in the area," said Jay Jacobs with Basic American Foods.
Jacobs also said the company helps supply schools, universities, and hospitals.
The effects of the pandemic forced them to restructure their business.
"It's really a credit to our employees though," said Jacobs. "We've been able to quickly pivot and redirect sales to things like retail, to the grocery stores and at home meetings that people are doing now."
Now with the vaccine available to them, Cappo believes getting the vaccine is the right thing to do. Not only for themselves, but to set an example to the areas they represent.
"I would encourage everybody, not just our associates, to go out and get vaccinated protect your families, protect yourself and protect our community," said Cappo.
