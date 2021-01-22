Several of Idaho’s big businesses are backing Gov. Brad Little in his stance against the Legislature ending statewide emergency declarations.
CEO’s of several of Idaho’s largest employers issued a joint statement on Friday, also asking the Legislature not to end the declarations, stating it will do harm to their businesses and employees.
Some of the business CEO’s who signed the letter include St. Luke’s, Blue Cross of Idaho, Simplot, Idaho Power, Micron, Saint Alphonsus and others.
They represent about 40,000 Idaho employees.
The heads of those businesses said the only way they are able to continue operating is with the help of federal aid and resources. They believe ending Idaho’s emergency declarations would have “grave consequences” for their employees.
“We all want to do something — take some action — to move us closer to the normalcy we long for,” they wrote. “But this legislation, rather than jumpstarting that transition, runs the risk of causing Idaho companies to fall behind our neighbors and industry peers in our recovery efforts.”
It goes on to reiterate the declaration is a good thing.
“The declaration does not shut us down or take away our rights,” they wrote. “In fact, the federal support helps keep us open and forging our own path toward recovery.”
The full letter from the CEO’s can be read below:
BOISE, Idaho, January 22, 2021 — CEOs of many of Idaho’s largest employers, representing nearly 40,000 employees, issued the following statement regarding legislative efforts to end the federal emergency declaration:
“Idaho Governor Brad Little recently issued a stark warning about the efforts taking place in the Idaho Legislature to rescind the federal emergency declaration for Idaho’s coronavirus response. We join the governor in his opposition of this effort and share his concern for the grave consequences it would have for Idaho businesses and our employees.
We all want to do something — take some action — to move us closer to the normalcy we long for. But this legislation, rather than jumpstarting that transition, runs the risk of causing Idaho companies to fall behind our neighbors and industry peers in our recovery efforts.
Many Idaho businesses continue to provide critical services, products, food and jobs to our communities through these difficult times. But the only way our companies are able to do that is by staying focused on supporting the health and safety of our employees.
The resources provided by the federal emergency declaration help us do that, and we’re continuing to look to those resources as we plan for vaccinations and economic recovery throughout our state. The declaration does not shut us down or take away our rights. In fact, the federal support helps keep us open and forging our own path toward recovery.
We all want the pandemic to be over, but removing the emergency declaration and the federal support that comes with it will not make that happen. As we begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel, we join Governor Little in asking our legislature to stay the course and keep the structures in place that can help our Idaho businesses, the people they employ, and the families that depend on them.”
Signed:
Bradley Wiskirchen, CEO, Kount
Charlene Maher, President & CEO, Blue Cross of Idaho
Chris Roth, President & CEO, St. Luke’s
Garrett Lofto, President & CEO, J.R. Simplot Company
George Mulhern, CEO & Chairman, Cradlepoint
Lisa Grow, President & CEO, Idaho Power
Nate Jorgensen, CEO, Boise Cascade
Odette Bolano, President & CEO, Saint Alphonsus
Sanjay Mehrotra, President & CEO, Micron
