An Idaho business that makes 'Good Tees that do Good' made their way to the spring fair in the Holt Arena in Pocatello over the weekend.
'Perrine Man Press' is an out-doorsy shop out of Twin Falls that makes Idaho gear.
The gear includes t-shirts, hoodies and hats.
The owner Cory Paulson says that it's a family adventure with his wife drawing the Idaho designs for the apparel.
Many of the designs incorporate the 'Perrine Bridge' on them.
Last year they released their 'Made for More.'
"The reason behind 'Made for More' is a thing in life, all of us have these moments when we, I don't know it's kind of hard for us to hear but we believe every person is made for more and so we try to remind each person who comes by our booth that you're incredibly valuable, and there's a little more, we actually believe your value is a gift and you don't have to earn it and we try to tell as many people as we can as a little part of Prime Man that, that's true about you," says Cory Paulson, Perrine Man Press.
For more information about the company and its products you can go to perrinemanpress.com
