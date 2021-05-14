"We've been working with the universities to kind of establish what would work for them and for their students," said Laura Smith Vice President of PR at Idaho Central Credit Union.
She says the Achieve For College program is ready to go.
"We're ready to start telling people about it and talking about it and letting the students know," said Smith.
But what does it offer students?
Through the credit union's website, students can access a portal with tons of options to assist them in financial literacy from how to pay for college to 529 college plans.
Financial education is something Smith says students may feel a little uneasy about.
"About 50 percent of them say they are nervous about what that's going to look like in the future," said Smith.
Craig Chatriand, Dean of Students at Idaho State University agrees.
"I think a lot of students don't even know what to look for and I know I was like that as a college student," said Chatriand.
Chatriand says this is an issue that applies to ISU students through and through.
There are multiple topics he believes relate to university patrons now.
"Students want to know about credit cards, I think students want to know about student loans and I think especially as they get towards the completion in their degree, they want to know 'what do I need to do to make major life purchases?'" said Chatriand.
The program is made free of charge thanks to Idaho Central Credit Union and EVERFI Inc.
Both Smith and Chatriand see this as what they call a win-win situation.
"It's an important part of an overall, well-rounded education as we've tried to weave that into education," said Chatriand. "This type of partnership is going to be really effective in providing access to our students for that information."
"The more we can financial education for them, the better off they are and the more they can learn about improving their current situation," said Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.