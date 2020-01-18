Idaho Central Credit Union has more than $5 billion in assets

Idaho Central Credit Union started 2020 off by announcing some big news.
Earlier this month, the organization revealed that it has exceeded five billion dollars in assets.
The credit union has 37 locations across the state with its headquarters located in Chubbuck, more than 380,000 people use the credit union for their banking, and the credit union employs nearly 1,300 people across Idaho.
In response to the credit union reaching this milestone CEO Kent Oram said, "We are good for Idaho and Idaho is good for us. Our mission of helping members achieve financial success is at the heart of every decision we make and our membership can feel that as we constantly look to make our products and service world class."
