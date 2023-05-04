The Force was strong with Highland High School students and staff on Thursday.
After April’s fire at Highland, Century High School is sharing their building with the students and staff on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
And Thursday afternoon, employees from Idaho Central Credit Union treated Highland’s teachers and staff to a taco bar for lunch.
Meanwhile, Star Wars cookies and stickers were handed out to students on their lunch break since Thursday is May the 4th Be With You day, the unofficial Star Wars holiday.
School administrators are very thankful to everyone at Century and the community for their hospitality and kindness that they’ve shown since the fire.
Brad Wallace, Principal/Highland High School says, "So we're very grateful for the community here at Century High School. They've welcomed us with open arms and helped us feel comfortable and made the transition as easy as possible. We're grateful for our whole community. I mean, ICCU is here today. And they've showed support all week. So, it's been amazing and ever since, you know, the accident at Highland happened, it's been amazing the outreach that we've received. So, we appreciate all the support."
