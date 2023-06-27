The Idaho Community Foundation has awarded $294,000 to 22 education projects throughout Idaho.
That includes $89,000 to east Idaho schools, libraries and more. Recipients include the American Falls School District, Idaho Falls School District, My World Discovery Museum in Chubbuck, the Oneida County Library, Jefferson School District and United Way of Southeastern Idaho. The money will be used to provide students with scholarships, expand libraries, and enhance STEM learning.
