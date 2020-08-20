Not too long ago a California-based company moved to Idaho in hopes of better assessing their company's skills with the environment. Idaho was the perfect fit according to co-founders Kim Reeves and Jeff Dalton. Now, they're on a mission to make one prototype a catalyst for change in the fight against the virus.
"The hero like Dan and his team and the medical professionals the first responders all of those people," said Reeves, "this is going to be a tool for them to win, those are the heroes."
Kim, and other co-founder of Legacy Inc. Jeff Dalton, are teaming up with ISU, in addition to other Idaho universities, to research and test a prototype device called the 'venspirator.'
Combining the words ventilator and respirator together.
The purpose of this technology is to help those suffering with COVID that may be hooked up to ventilators. According to the co-founders, they have found that breathing with a ventilator nowadays can cause possible damage to the lungs due to the influx of oxygen constantly being pushed through a person.
With this prototype, they're saying it works with how the person breathes, controlling the amount of air a person can actually take while in a sickened state. They also state it will be cheaper and more cost effective in the medical field.
"As your lung gets toward capacity," said Dalton, "it actually stalls and when you start the exhalation process of the C-0-2 you shut if off and you're breathing and you're breathing through the same pathway."
According to Reeves, the device can also limit the transmission of COVID to others around such as health care workers who deal with patients every day.
The design itself is so simple that it can be used in other ways besides medical use. Athletes can use them for oxygen, it can be designed to be used as a portable ventilator, etc. Legacy incorporated believes this device has a lot of potential across the world.
"Because it's simple it's gonna have a much broader universal application," said Jared Barrott. Barrot works with ISU's Department of Biomedical and Pharmaceutical sciences. Legacy is looking to gain his expertise on how to better update their prototype for medical use.
Bengal Solutions Department students and experts alike will offer the help Legacy needs to promote its product and get it off the ground for expansion.
"We're not going to cure COVID but we're going to provide some very valuable and accessible treatment options we hope for individuals suffering from this," Director of Bengal Solutions Dan Cravens said.
Ultimately, everyone that's part of this project is looking forward to what comes out of it.
"This really literally could save lives we feel so it's very exciting thing for us to be involved in," said Cravens.
