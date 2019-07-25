The year 2020 will mark 25 years since the launch of the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections.
 
"The juvenile system was pretty broken at that time, it just wasn't working well," said Judge Bryan K. Murray.
 
Murray has been a juvenile court judge in Bannock County since 1993.
 
He witnessed the beginning of the department, including a report that said if changes aren't made to Idaho's juvenile justice system, the state would average over 1,000 kids in IDJC custody daily.
 
Now a quarter-century later, it's safe to say those changes happened.
 
"We (in Bannock County) regularly have under ten kids now in the custody of the department of juvenile corrections as opposed to about 50 when we started years ago," said Murray.
 
In 2014, IDJC statewide averaged 328 juveniles in custody daily.
 
And since then, the decrease continued.
 
In 2019 that number dropped to 246 juveniles, a 25% decrease in five years.
 
"We keep our kids in the community, healthy, and getting the services they need. It's cheaper for the state, and a lot better for the kids," said Murray.
 
Much of that can be attributed to resource distribution.
 
The IDJC uses about 25 percent of its budget to support reintegration into the community, and programs to get kids back on their feet as soon as possible.
 
In Bannock County, kids in the system are putting in mountain biking trails, planting fencing, and doing other community service-driven activities.
 
But most of all, they're getting the help they need.
 
"Why are they behaving badly? Let's figure that out, and give them the help to solve those problems," said Murray.
