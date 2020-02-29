Idaho District 29 leaders talk party politics at town hall meeting

Weather Alert

...A PERIOD OF SNOWFALL LATE THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT WILL LEAD TO SLICK DRIVING CONDITIONS... A COLD FRONT WILL SWING THROUGH SOUTHEAST IDAHO TONIGHT, BRINGING A ROUND OF SNOWFALL TO THE AREA. SNOW WILL BEGIN LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING FOR HIGHER TERRAIN AREAS SUCH AS PINE CREEK PASS, ASHTON HILL AND ISLAND PARK, WITH SNOW BEGINNING FROM IDAHO FALLS SOUTHWEST TO BURLEY AROUND MIDNIGHT, AND FINALLY THE FAR SOUTHEAST CORNER SUCH AS PRESTON AND BEAR LAKE SHORTLY AFTER MIDNIGHT. SNOW WILL END ACROSS THE SNAKE PLAIN BY MID SUNDAY MORNING, BUT CONTINUE IN THE FAR SOUTHEAST CORNER UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING. GENERALLY 1 TO 3 INCHES OF SNOW IS EXPECTED, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS FOR FAVORED AREAS SUCH AS PINE CREEK PASS, BENCH AREAS OUTSIDE OF POCATELLO AND THE IDAHO PORTION OF THE WASATCH. TRAVELERS SHOULD EXPECT WINTRY TRAVEL CONDITIONS AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH THEIR DESTINATIONS.