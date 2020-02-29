Idaho District 29 leaders talk party politics at town hall meeting

Today, leaders from the Idaho House of Representatives and the Senate held a town hall meeting in Pocatello.
Bannock County's District 29 legislators Senator Mark Nye (D), Representative Elaine Smith (D) and Representative Chris Abernathy (D) hosted the meeting at the Pocatello City Council Chambers.
The three democrats spoke about several state issues including medicaid expansion, property taxes and education.
At the beginning of the meeting, Representative Smith focused on property tax solution bills House democrats have not been able to pass due to party politics.
She also said that bad bills are passing the House floor for the same reason.
Representative (District 29 Seat B) Elaine Smith says, "I had one republican senator come up to me and said, 'I am having republicans call me to kill a bill that they voted for because they wanted to support Representative [Mike] Moyle (R), the majority leader, but they're against the bill and they want the Senate to kill it.' We are sending a horrible number of bad bills to the Senate."
