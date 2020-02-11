The Idaho Falls airport is now offering a non-stop flight to San Diego.
Allegiant flights to San Diego on June 5 and will be offered twice weekly. Flights are listed for as low as $59.
Allegiant air also flies to Las Vegas, Phoenix, Oakland and Los Angeles.
The Idaho Falls airport reports a 9% increase in travel from 2018 to 2019, and construction is underway to add three new gates.
Airport director Rick Cloutier says while they expect an increase in travelers, they are still focused on creating an easy experience.
"Well we want it to be, still remain easy,” says Cloutier.
“As we continue to grow, as you know in many airports, that ease of transportation becomes harder and harder. We want to remember we want to still be a local airport that provides services to the community, because we know air travel is difficult."
Cloutier also says the airport is negotiating with additional airlines to provide flights to even more cities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.