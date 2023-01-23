The Idaho Falls Arts Council is flipping the stage and hosting a dinner to raise money.
“Once a year we sort of flip the switch on the Colonial Theatre and we host a dinner on our stage that we call Colonial Uncorked,” says IFAC Executive Director Brandi Newton, “it is just us, we don’t let anyone else do that and it is at the simplest a gathering of our patrons and those that support us. We have a wonderful dinner paired with wines from local chiefs and we really have that shared experience all to raise money for the Arts Council.”
Dinner is served on the stage looking out over the seats of the theatre. The evening also includes an auction for attendees that raises money for the Arts Council. It’s an event that has evolved over the years.
“It’s really an idea that was born from the old days in which we would host dinners in people’s backyards and do bake sales and all those things and really at the end of the day we’re still just people trying to give our community wonderful art experiences. Maybe it’s a bit fancier then it was in the 90’s but we still try to keep it really personal and make it about those who are sitting on the stage,” says Newton.
There’s also plenty of opportunities to experience the theatre. The Arts Council has a new lineup of shows for the 2023 season.
“I obviously think the best thing about going to the theatre is the shared experience,” explains Newton, “there’s nothing that beats sitting next to your friend or neighbor and laughing about a joke or witnessing the music that really speaks to you but its sharing that, that can really reach you and communicate that you can’t do just speaking or interacting.”
To see a full list of upcoming shows, visit idahofallsarts.org.
