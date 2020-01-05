Information and picture provided by City of Idaho Falls
The City of Idaho Falls has completed snow removal activities associated with the recent winter weather event. As a result, the parking restrictions have been lifted.
Street Division employees will continue to clean up certain areas during regular shifts next week.
The Public Works Department and the Idaho Falls Police Department would like to thank residents and the traveling public for their cooperation during this process.
To review the interactive snow removal map or additional information about snow removal operations, click HERE.
