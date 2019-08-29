The last we saw of Idaho Falls Community Hospital, there were no walls.
 
Now six months later, the building is well on its way to opening its doors on time in November.
 
"Finally seeing it coming together, finally seeing what it's going to look like rather than trying to envision it, actually getting to see how large the rooms are, actually getting to see how big the building is," said COO Casey Jackman.
 
The building is connected to Mountain View Hospital, and the two will work together but remain independent.
 
And as they get closer to the finish line, one of the big tasks to complete is filling a staff, specifically nurses.
 
"It's been a challenge to try and find needles in the haystack so to speak. But we've had a lot of excitement around it and a lot of people have family members that have moved away that have that expertise and now they're finding the opportunity to be able to move back," said Jackman.
 
And building a hospital in 2019 requires technological innovation. 
 
Wire lines the ceilings throughout the hospital, making them able to transfer data all across the building on day one, as opposed to already-standing hospitals where it would need to be installed.
 
Another unique addition is making it easier on patient's families by providing private consulting areas for the tougher conversations with doctors, as well as showers for overnight stay, and a pantry with food that the hospital will stock.
 
"It goes back to our name, it's a community hospital, we want to take care of the entire community not just the patient,' said Jackman.
