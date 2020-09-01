The skies across East Idaho are clear of smoke this week, but many fires in California that contributed last week's hazy skies continue to burn. An Idaho Falls couple is currently in California serving those who've been evacuated from their homes.
This year, wildfires have burned more than 1,000,000 acres in California, and tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes (find more fire information here: https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2020/).
However, things are starting to look up.
"A lot of the evacuees are headed back home," says Jack Hoopes.
As firefighters start to gain an upper hand against the blazes, Jack and Lorna Hoopes - two Idaho Red Cross volunteers - have less work to do.
"It's good for the people," says Lorna. "For us, you know, it gives us a little less to do but we're glad to see them be able to get back in their homes."
The Idaho Falls pair makes up two of 16 Idaho Red Cross volunteers from the Gem State who have made the trek to California to help those affected by the fires.
The Hoopes are currently helping evacuees of the CZU Lightning Complex fires in San Francisco.
"We are managing shelters which are, this year because of COVID-19, non-congregate shelters," says Jack. "Therefore, they [the evacuees] have to be in hotels so everybody has their own room."
The married couple of 41 years has been in California managing multiple hotel shelters for over a week.
"We've been in two different hotels and it went from like 160 people down to less than 10 right now," says Jack.
Many evacuees are slowly returning home. However, the Hoopes have met some people who have no home to return to.
"It was really emotional because she [one of the people in the Hoopes' shelter] had gone through this whole thing with losing her house in the recession [2008], got back on track, got this tiny home, they were doing great, she said life was wonderful and then the fire came," recounts Lorna. Lorna says this woman has friends in Montana who have invited her family to come stay while they get back on their feet.
The Hoopes will continue to help those in the shelters for about a week before they return home to Idaho Falls.
The couple encourages everyone to help those affected by the fires by donating to the Red Cross, or by giving blood during the current shortage caused by the pandemic.
You can donate directly to the California wildfire efforts here: https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/
You can find a blood drive near you here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.