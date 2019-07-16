On Tuesday, the Idaho Falls Auditorium District announced whose name will be on the planned events center.
Mountain America Credit Union has secured naming rights of the building which will be called the Mountain America Center.
The facility will be home to a new Idaho Falls minor league hockey team and play host to concerts, conferences, expos, and community events. The 48,000 square foot venue will feature a 5,500 seat arena and convention center.
The events center is funded by a 5-percent tax on hotel room bookings and private funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.