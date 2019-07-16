Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 55F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 55F. SW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.