Earlier Saturday afternoon, Idaho Falls Fire Department rescued three dogs from the Snake River.
A video was posted on the Idaho Falls Fire Department Facebook page of the rescue taking place.
Personnel from Idaho Falls Police Department, Idaho Falls Animal Services and IFFD responded to the rescue.
Kerry Hammon with Idaho Falls fire said they were pleased the story ended well.
