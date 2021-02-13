Idaho Falls fire department responded to a fatal fire earlier today.
A total of 19 firefighters dispatched to the 2000 block of East Timber Lane in Pinewood Estates.
When firefighters arrived on scene, there were flames and thick black smoke coming from the south side and under-skirting of the mobile home.
Firefighters found one adult male deceased inside the home.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation by IFFD's Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.
