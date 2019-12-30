From City of Idaho Falls news release:
The Idaho Falls Fire Department is pleased to announce that Jon Perry has accepted the position as the department’s new deputy chief of operations. Chief Perry has 25 years in public safety and has served as IFFD’s training division chief since the spring of 2018. His promotion comes following the recent retirement of Deputy Chief Dave Coffey. Chief Perry will officially begin his new assignment on Jan. 4.
“It is honor to be selected as the next deputy chief,” states Perry. “I look forward to serving in this capacity and contributing to our department’s long history of professionalism and community involvement,” adds Perry.
Perry’s promotion places him second in command where his responsibilities include providing oversight for the day-to-day operations, supervising staff, assisting in the preparation and administration of the department budget, and continuing to strengthen relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
Chief Perry began his career as a paramedic for the Johnson County Med-Act in Kansas in 1996 where he provided advanced life support response for more than 535,000 citizens with approximately 35,000 calls for service per year out of 17 ambulance stations. He moved to the Overland Park Fire Department in 1999 where he rose through the ranks as a firefighter/paramedic, hazardous materials technician and training officer. He was also an instructor of firefighting tactics and strategies at the Johnson County Community College Fire Academy. Chief Perry holds an Associate of Emergency Medicine degree, a Bachelor of General Education degree and a Master of Public Affairs degree.
He was hired as the training division chief for IFFD in 2018 where he oversaw firefighting and EMS training for 130 full-time personnel. IFFD serves a population of 108,000 residents occupying 350 square miles with an average of 13,000 calls for service annually.
Fire Chief Duane Nelson states, “Chief Perry continuously demonstrates a positive leadership style that not only fits our organization but also coincides with the culture we want to foster from within the ranks as well as in the community. His professional attributes and strong leadership skills are essential as the department continues to grow and evolve.”
