Idaho Falls Fire Dept. scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The Idaho Falls Fire Department now has a COVID-19 vaccine clinic available.
The clinic is for people eligible to receive the vaccine.
The clinic is not located at a fire station so the fire department said no one should go to a fire station for a vaccine.
Instead, the location will be provided when you sign up for an appointment.
Appointments can only be made online and are limited to the number of doses available each week.
You can register for an appointment online here on IFFD’s website.
“We anticipate the limited appointment times filling up quickly,” said Public Information Officer, Kerry Hammon. “Please return to our website periodically. We will create a new link to the online scheduling system as soon as we receive more vaccines. We appreciate your patience and understanding.”
