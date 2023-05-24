The Idaho Falls Fire Department says to avoid roadways west of Woodruff Avenue.
They've responded to multiple cars stuck on roadways due to rising water.
Also avoid underpasses.
Multiple vehicles were stranded at the Yellowstone and 'D' Street underpass.
Multiple lanes of traffic have been blocked and almost every street downtown has been impassable.
And the Idaho Falls Fire Department also made a water rescue following Tuesday night's severe weather.
The rescue was at an apartment complex at the 200 block of Cottage Place.
Officials received reports of a woman and her small children unable to get out of a basement.
