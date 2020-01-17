A gas leak continues to keep a road closed in Idaho Falls on Friday afternoon.
Originally closed on Thursday afternoon, the city of Idaho Falls closed the intersection at Broadway and I-15 in the west bound direction.
Crews believe they have isolated the issue and will continue to work on the leak until it is fully repaired.
Currently only Broadway and the south bound exit on I-15 are closed, I-15 continues to have traffic resume as normal.
Update: The Idaho Falls fire department has confirmed that the gas leak has been found and Intermountain Gas has stopped it.
The leak was found by a light pole near the closed intersection. One lane on Broadway has reopened for traffic to drive through. Construction for the repair will last for 2 days meaning that a full reopening of Broadway will not occur until next week.
Business that were closed due to the gas leak are now able to resume normal operation.
