We have a follow up to a story we first told you about on Monday about an Idaho Falls whose video of skateboarding to work drinking a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry went viral.
Nathan Apodaca won’t have to skateboard to work anymore as representatives from Ocean Spray presented him with a 2020 Nissan Frontier straight from the Ron Sayer dealership.
In the bed of the pick-up truck, enough Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice to last a while.
The surprise floored the viral video star who thanked everyone for the truckload of ‘good vibes.’
Apodaca said that the reason he skateboarded to work on the day he made the video was due to his truck breaking down.
