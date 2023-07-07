Buckle up and maybe grab ear protection because these cars are powerful.
Wackerli Subaru in Idaho Falls held a rally car show today from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Professional rallycross driver and skateboarder Bucky Lasek was in attendance, along with local racer Tyson White. Several cars were on display at the event, including the Subaru Motorsports Airslayer STI, piloted by Travis Pastrana. The 862-horsepower car set the Mount Washington Hillclimb record in 2021. The event featured live music, a food truck, games, prizes, and pet adoptions from the East Idaho Animal Shelter.
Tyson White has been a part of the Southeastern Idaho racing scene for a few years and had a few words to say about his time racing.
"I've been doing dirt tracks since 2015. Uh, I've been in stock cars, a bit of modified's, sport mods. Tried a little bit of all of it. Um, track's pretty fun. It's, tacky days are pretty hammered down fast. The track is slick. You definitely got to learn how to drive the car, or you spin out a lot."
To witness these cars in action, dirt track races are held at Idaho Falls Raceway and Atomic Motor Raceway.
