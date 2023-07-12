A juvenile is dead after an accidental shooting in Idaho Falls.
Around 10:20 a.m., Idaho Falls Police and Idaho Falls Fire EMS responded to a residence on 12th Street for a report of a gunshot.
When they arrived, they found that a juvenile had been accidentally shot by another juvenile.
The victim was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.
IFPD is investigating the incident and due to the ages of those involved, names will not be released by the police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.