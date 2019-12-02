From Idaho Falls Police Department news release:
On Tuesday, December 2nd, at 12:26 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Dispatch received a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. At 12:32 p.m., the suspect was located by an Idaho Falls Police Officer and has now been arrested for Armed Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.
At 12:26 p.m., the Idaho Falls Police Dispatch Center received a call from an employee at the Baskin Robbins, located at 1253 E 17th Street. The caller reported that a man had entered the store wearing a mask, displayed a firearm in the waistband of his jeans and demanded cash. The caller provided the minimal amount of cash in the store and the man left the store.
Idaho Falls Emergency Communications Officers/Dispatchers relayed the information to law enforcement officers in the Idaho Falls area who immediately responded to the store and to the area.
At 12:32 p.m. an Idaho Falls Police Officer located a man matching the suspect’s description on foot in the area of McKenzie and Ricks Street, less than half a mile from the store. At the same time, Idaho Falls Police Officers and Detectives gathered information from the scene, confirming that the man matched the suspect’s description.
Officers located foot prints in the snow leading from Baskin Robbins towards where the suspect was located. Along the route, an Idaho Falls Police Officer found the firearm hidden in bushes and snow. The man was found in possession of the stolen cash as well. The man was questioned by Idaho Falls Police Detectives and confessed to the crime.
Stephen Sheridan, a 29-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for Armed Robbery with a Deadly Weapon’s enhancement and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.
