Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory, northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions are probable. Temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 90s by Monday, with triple digit heat expected for much of the rest of the week. Overnight lows in the mid 60s or higher will be common in several lower elevation areas. Daily record highs and monthly records for June may be broken. All time record highs and streaks of consecutive days at or above 100 may be threatened as well. The heat may last through the July 4th weekend. * WHERE...For the Lake Wind Advisory, American Falls Reservoir. For the Excessive Heat Watch, the Lower Snake River Plain including American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello and Fort Hall. * WHEN...For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 9 PM MDT Saturday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft, especially near the dam. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&