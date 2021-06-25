Allen Eckman

Allen Eckman

On Thursday, Idaho Falls Police arrested an Idaho Falls man for Felony Enticing a Child Under 16 Through the Internet.

According to police, 28-year-old Allen Eckman contacted and solicited sex from a 14-year-old female through social media.

The account was actually a fake account maintained by Idaho Falls Detectives who specialize in Internet and child sex crimes.

Police then set up a time and a place to meet.

When Eckman arrived, he was arrested and taken to the Bonneville County Jail.

