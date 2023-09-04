An Idaho Falls man has been arrested in connection to a crash earlier this summer that killed a Shelley man.
Emerson Martin Garcia Calderon is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter.
In May, police say Calderon was headed north on South Yellowstone Highway near 65th South in Bonneville County when he crossed the center line and hit another car head on, killing the other driver. Calderon's blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was .21.
He was arrested Saturday after an investigation that included reconstructing the crash and processing the blood alcohol results from Idaho State Police.
