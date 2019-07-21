An Idaho Falls man was arrested on drug charges and felony eluding.
Shortly after 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, Idaho Falls Police witnessed a vehicle driving without headlights in the area of Memorial and Sage Avenue.
The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it sped away at a high rate of speed.
The officer did not initiate a pursuit because it was near a residential area.
The vehicle eventually came to a stop near Civitan Park, where the driver fled on foot.
Several officers were able to locate the drive attempting to hide in the Snake River.
The driver, 18 year old Jacob Staggie Jr., of Idaho Falls, was apprehended by officers.
Staggie had 3.2 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
Staggie was arrested and taken to the Bonneville County Jail for felony evading, felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.