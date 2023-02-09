An Idaho Falls man has been arrested after police found drugs, drug supplies, and a weapon at his home.
On February 7, Idaho Falls went to the home of 29-year-old Jacob Garner who was wanted by police. While Garner wasn’t there, a person in the home allowed police inside where they saw multiple items of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
A call was placed to Garner and he agreed to meet police at his home. Upon searching the residence, police found around 1,000 fentanyl pills, a .40 caliber handgun, around $40,000 in cash and various items used in the packaging of drugs.
Garner was arrested for Felony Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, Misdemeanor Injury to a Child, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Felony Agents Warrant, and a Misdemeanor Warrant for Petit Theft. He was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.
