An Idaho Falls man is facing drug charges after police arrested him last Friday.
According to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a vehicle for expired registration tags near 17th Street.
Police found that the driver, 58-year-old Craig Barrie, had an active warrant for his arrest out of Bonneville County. He was taken into custody without incident.
A search of Barrie’s vehicle produced drug pipes, Methamphetamine, and a container of Marijuana.
Along with the Misdemeanor Warrant, Barrie is now facing a Felony charge for Possession of Methamphetamine, and Misdemeanor charges for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
