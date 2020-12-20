News release from Bonneville County Sheriff's Office:
On December 19th, 2020, at approximately 11pm, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Hitt The Road Gas Station at Ammon and Lincoln Rd. to a report of a Robbery. As Deputies arrived they were advised a Hispanic male wearing a mask entered the business demanding money from the clerk while indicating he may have a weapon under a sweatshirt. The clerk gave the man a small amount of money from the register and he left the store in a silver car.
Deputies quickly put out a description of the suspect and vehicle to area Law Enforcement. At that time on duty patrol Deputies, Idaho Falls Police, Idaho State Police and Ucon Police were in positions around the general area of the store looking for the suspect vehicle. Within a few minutes, Deputies on scene at the store and arriving to the area observed a silver Honda matching the description of the Robbery suspect traveling at a high rate of speed through the roundabout at Ammon and Lincoln Rd. and proceed east. Deputies engaged in a pursuit of the vehicle that went east on Lincoln Rd. to 55th E. and then north through the City of Iona where it lost control on the ice at approximately 57th N. During the pursuit Deputies observed the vehicle drive through the middle of the Lincoln Rd. roundabout at 45th E., run stop signs at 55th E. and through the City of Iona at speeds in excess of 75MPH before losing control and running off the road.
As Deputies approached the vehicle, they found one male occupant inside who refused commands to exit the vehicle. Because it was reported the suspect in the Robbery may have a weapon, a K-9 on scene was deployed into the vehicle and pulled the man out where Deputies could safely secure him. In doing so the man continued to resist by fighting with the K-9 and Deputies, but was quickly secured.
Deputies identified the man as 28 year old Juan Carlos Rosales of Idaho Falls and found him to be wearing the same clothing as described in the Robbery. Deputies were also able to match store surveillance pictures of the suspect with Rosales and the vehicle he was driving, as well as recover money taken from the register inside the vehicle. In addition Deputies found evidence of alcohol use and were able to obtain a search warrant for a blood sample.
Rosales was taken to Idaho Falls Community Hospital and treated for minor dog bite injuries before being cleared and transported to the Bonneville County Jail. Rosales was booked on Felonies for Robbery, Eluding, and Driving Under the Influence, along with Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest. There were no other injuries to victims, Deputies, or the K-9 involved in this incident.
Deputies are continuing to investigate and no further information is available at this time.
