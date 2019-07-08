From Idaho State Police news release:
On Monday, July 8, 2019, at 12:30 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a vehicle versus pedestrian fatality crash on eastbound U.S. Highway 20 at exit 310, near Idaho Falls.
Jostin D. Talcott, 75, of Idaho Falls, was trying to cross U.S. Highway 20 from the right shoulder of the east bound lanes to get to the west bound side. Talcott was struck in the east bound left lane by a 2016 Honda CRV, driven by Carla A. Killian, 41, of Idaho Falls. Talcott succumbed to his injuries on scene. Next of kin has been notified. Killian was wearing a seatbelt.
The eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 20 were blocked for approximately 1.5 hours. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
