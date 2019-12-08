Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE SNAKE PLAIN, MUD LAKE, AND ARCO DESERT... AT 340 AM, AREAS OF DENSE FOG WERE OBSERVED FROM JUST NORTH OF BLACKFOOT, ACROSS IDAHO FALLS, REXBURG, AND ROBERTS, WITH MORE PATCHY FOG ALSO OCCURRING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE ARCO DESERT, MUD LAKE AREA, AND NORTH OF ASHTON. AREAS OF DENSE FOG ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE ACROSS THESE SAME GENERAL AREAS THROUGH 9 AM. VISIBILITY MAY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE-QUARTER MILE AT TIMES. MOTORISTS ARE ENCOURAGED TO SLOW DOWN AND AVOID USING HIGH-BEAM HEADLIGHTS WHEN ENCOUNTERING FOG, INCLUDING ALONG INTERSTATE 15 AND HIGHWAY 20. GIVE YOURSELF EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION SAFELY THIS MORNING. LOCATIONS IMPACTED MAY INCLUDE BLACKFOOT, ATOMIC CITY, FIRTH, SHELLEY, IDAHO FALLS, AMMON, IONA, UCON, RIRIE, ROBERTS, MUD LAKE, RIGBY, REXBURG, SUGAR CITY, ST. ANTHONY, AND ASHTON.