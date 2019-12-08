An Idaho Falls man who was wanted by police for Felony Domestic Battery is in jail tonight.
29-year-old Eluterio Leiva-Campos of Idaho Falls turned himself in to police Sunday. On Friday, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release that they were looking for Leiva-Campos after an early morning disturbance in Bonneville County near 1st Street and Ammon Road. A female was badly injured.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office would like to thank everyone that assisted with tips and information in this case.
