The City of Idaho Falls is once again America’s Best Performing Small City.
The 2023 Milken Institute Best Performing Cities Index ranks cities on their economic performance.
According to the study, Idaho Falls’ strong jobs and wage growth pushed the city to the top of the list for the second time since 2021.
The index reflects the city’s ability to leverage resources to promote economic growth and provide residents access to essential services and infrastructure.
