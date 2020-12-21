Idaho Falls offering disposal sites for Christmas Trees

As Christmas day approaches there'll be plenty of trees that need to be tossed away and Idaho Falls is making it easier for residents to dispose of them.
The city of Idaho Falls sanitation division is setting up 15 collection sites for Christmas trees.
These sites will be set up throughout the city so residents can find the closet one to their neighborhood.
The service will be provided until January 30th and residents are asked to remove all ornaments and lights before discarding their tree.
For a complete list of locations and information on the disposal sites, click here.
Attached to the article you can find a map of the locations throughout the city.
