Because Idaho Falls received two or more inches of snow, parking restrictions have been put into place and will remain in place until the city notifies otherwise.
Zone B is currently being plowed and will continue to be plowed until completion.
Downtown will be plowed from midnight until 7:00 a.m. on Monday.
The east and west streets of Zone A will be plowed on Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The north and south streets of Zone A will be plowed on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
To see what zone you are in, you can click this link.
