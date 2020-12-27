Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FREEZING FOG IN THE POCATELLO AREA EARLY THIS MORNING... At 259 AM MST, patchy dense freezing fog was causing slick road conditions and reduced visibility. Motorists traveling through the Pocatello area should be prepared to slow down for adverse travel conditions this morning. Locations impacted include... Western Pocatello, American Falls, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport, Sterling and Massacre Rocks.