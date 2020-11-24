Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 41F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Scattered snow flurries and snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low near 20F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.