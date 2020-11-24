The Idaho Falls City Council passed a new COVID-19 resolution Tuesday night.
The resolution temporarily limits community activities and public events.
It allows law enforcement and city officials to cite and potentially even prosecute those who violate restrictions in Stage Two of Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Rebounds plan.
Specifically, the resolution aims to eliminate public gatherings of more than 10 people, per the state order.
The goal is to try and help slow the spread of the virus in the community because medical centers and healthcare providers have reached a critical stage.
The council discussed the resolution for an hour. While some council members and Mayor Rebecca Casper felt it could potentially be difficult to enforce, all council members agreed it was necessary. The council felt the city should do all in its power to slow the spread of the virus, including enforcing restrictions “to the best of its ability.”
Council members are hoping it makes a statement to the community about how serious the situation is.
“At this point we need to stop looking for loopholes around regulations,” Casper said. “It should not be about avoiding compliance. This situation should be about compassion and personal responsibility.”
Before voting on the resolution, the council discussed the recent surge in cases statewide and in Bonneville County. Mayor Casper cited statewide data that shows only a few counties in the state are at ‘yellow’ or ‘orange’ risk levels. None are in ‘green’ and in fact, most counties are in the ‘red’, which is the highest risk level.
The resolution passed unanimously.
Also at the council meeting Tuesday night, the council voted to approve $30 million in city funding to build a new police station.
The building would be paid for by what are called Certificates of Participation. That’s a financing method that uses the city’s budget and investors to do a leasing option to pay for the building. It is not paid for by property taxes and taxes will not increase.
The Idaho Falls Police Department has never had a building to call its own. Currently, it shares space with the county.
The council felt the new space was necessary for law enforcement to do its job and improve services to the community.
