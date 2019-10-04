A call comes in saying that you owe on a utility bill, and your power will be shut off.
They claim to be with rocky mountain power and ask you to make a payment through the bitcoin ATM at the mall.
Or even worse its the Idaho Falls Police Department saying you missed jury duty, and you have to pay a fine.
If you don't pay, you will face jail time.
These are all scams that are created to confuse you to giving up money to these scammers.
Jessica Clements, Public Information officer of the Idaho Falls Police Department, said of the calls "so scam calls are really common in our area, in fact they are common across the nation; to most people they are a common nuisance but to the people that fall victim to them they can be quite devastating."
Recently there have been reports of calls mentioning details of local businesses that make these scam calls much more believable for victims to fall prey too.
Such details include mentioning the Grand Teton mall and even impersonating a sergeant on the Idaho Falls Police Department.
Clements said "those are things that are very specific to our area. They are thing that people are more likely to fall prey too, so we thought it would be a good idea to do another reminder about what scam calls are and ways we can protect ourselves from them."
Idaho Falls law enforcement officers do not collect fines or deal with the judicial process relating to courts, this is a big tip off that you are on the receiving end of a scam call.
But what about the rocky mountain power call?
Rocky mountain power, in regards to the scam calls, claim on their website that they would not contact you in anyway for immediate payment as these scam calls are doing.
Again, Clements restates of the calls, "so that's one of the other red flag is that if someone is contacting you out of the blue, and you haven't had a reason to think that they would call you that's a cause for concern."
Another huge flag is that these companies or agencies are demanding payment in odd forms.
These include but are not limited to gift cards, bitcoin, and money grams.
"Legitimate businesses such as rocky mountain power, and government agencies do not accept bitcoin as payment for any of its services."
One way to verify the calls legitimacy is to hang up and call the respective agency or company and speak to them about the issue.
Another is by checking on the federal trades commission's website for the latest scam phone calls currently being reported.
The FTC's website is: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0076-phone-scams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.