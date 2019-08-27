Idaho Falls Police Hoping for a New Station

Since the 1970s, the population of Idaho Falls has nearly doubled. However, the police department doesn't reflect that growth.
If you've ever had to take a trip down town, you may know that the Idaho Falls Police Department isn't easy to find. For almost five decades, the department has shared a building with other county and state law agencies.
As the city has grown, the police department has not, at least, the building housing the department hasn't.
The Idaho Falls Police Department Facilities Evaluation Citizens Committee recently issued a report to the city council recommending the department get it's own police station.
Idaho Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Jessica Clements says, "Our footprint in this building is the same that it has been since the 1970s. So, instead of being able to expand here we've had to expand outside the building. Right now, we are located in eight different facilities around the city which for a department of this size, and a city of this size, is not ideal and doesn't allow us to best serve the community."
The police department says that since Idaho Falls was founded more than 150 years ago, a police station has never been built.
